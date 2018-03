Feb 28 (Reuters) - Credicorp Ltd:

* REG-CREDICORP LTD. : ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND HEAD OF WHOLESALE BANKING

* ‍AGREED TO ACCEPT RESIGNATION OF MR. FERNANDO DASSO, CREDICORP’S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER​

* ‍APPOINTS CESAR RIOS AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF CREDICORP AND ITS UNIT BCP​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: