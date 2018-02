Feb 14 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Ag:

* CREDIT SUISSE AG ANNOUNCES THAT THE NASDAQ STOCK MARKET INTENDS TO SUSPEND TRADING OF THE XIV ETNS FOLLOWING THE MARKET CLOSE ON FEBRUARY 15, 2018 AND INSTITUTE DELISTING PROCEEDINGS

* CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG SAYS NASDAQ INTENDS TO SUSPEND TRADING OF VELOCITY SHARES DAILY INVERSE VIX SHORT TERM ETNS FOLLOWING MARKET CLOSE ON FEB 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: