Nov 30 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse:

* EXPECT IMPLIED NET INCOME GENERATION OF APPROXIMATELY 4.2-4.6 BILLION SFR IN 2019 AND APPROXIMATELY 5.0-5.5 BILLION SFR IN 2020 BASED ON RETURN ON TANGIBLE EQUITY GOALS - PRESENTATION SLIDES ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)