BRIEF-Cree reports Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.04

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Cree Inc

* Cree reports financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2018

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.04

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.20

* Q1 revenue $360 million versus I/B/E/S view $359.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2018 GAAP loss per share $0.25 to $0.31

* Sees Q2 2018 revenue $340 million to $360 million

* Cree Inc sees ‍Q2 non-GAAP net income is targeted to be in range $0.01 loss per diluted share to $0.04 earnings per diluted share​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $368.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cree Inc sees Q2 fiscal 2018 GAAP net loss per diluted share of​ ‍$0.25 to $0.31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: