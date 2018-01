BRIEF-Crescent Point Announces Its 2018 Budget

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Crescent Point Energy Corp:

* CRESCENT POINT ANNOUNCES 2018 BUDGET AND SIGNIFICANT INCREASE TO UINTA INVENTORY

* CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP - EXPECTS 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR EXIT RATE GROWTH OF ABOUT SEVEN PERCENT

* CRESCENT POINT - 2018 BUDGET IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE ANNUAL AVERAGE PRODUCTION OF 183,500 BOE/D

* CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP - ACHIEVED 2017 EXIT RATE OF 183,000 BOE/D

* CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP - COMPANY‘S 2018 BUDGET IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE ANNUAL EXIT PRODUCTION OF 195,000 BOE/D

* CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP - SEES 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES, BEFORE NET LAND AND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS $1,800 MLN‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: