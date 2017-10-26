FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Crescent Point announces Q3 2017 average production growth of 10 pct year-over-year​
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
中国财经
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
国际财经
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月26日 / 上午10点48分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-Crescent Point announces Q3 2017 average production growth of 10 pct year-over-year​

1 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Crescent Point Energy Corp

* Crescent Point announces strong Q3 2017 results and upwardly revised 2017 guidance

* Crescent Point Energy Corp - ‍ Achieved Q3 2017 average production growth of 10 percent year-over-year​

* Crescent Point Energy Corp qtrly ‍funds flow from operations totaled $389.0 million or $0.71 per share​

* Crescent Point Energy Corp - ‍ 2017 exit guidance remains unchanged at 183,000 boe/d as it is in process of disposing additional non-core assets​

* Crescent Point Energy Corp - ‍Increasing its 2017 average production guidance to 175,500 boe/d, up from 174,500 boe/d​

* Crescent Point Energy Corp - ‍ Currently marketing several additional non-core asset packages targeting potential proceeds of $100 million to $200 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below