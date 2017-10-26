BRIEF-Crescent Point announces Q3 2017 average production growth of 10 pct year-over-year​

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Crescent Point Energy Corp

* Crescent Point announces strong Q3 2017 results and upwardly revised 2017 guidance

* Crescent Point Energy Corp - ‍ Achieved Q3 2017 average production growth of 10 percent year-over-year​

* Crescent Point Energy Corp qtrly ‍funds flow from operations totaled $389.0 million or $0.71 per share​

* Crescent Point Energy Corp - ‍ 2017 exit guidance remains unchanged at 183,000 boe/d as it is in process of disposing additional non-core assets​

* Crescent Point Energy Corp - ‍Increasing its 2017 average production guidance to 175,500 boe/d, up from 174,500 boe/d​

* Crescent Point Energy Corp - ‍ Currently marketing several additional non-core asset packages targeting potential proceeds of $100 million to $200 million​