2017年6月26日 / 晚上8点13分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Crescent Point announces renewal of credit facilities

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 26 (Reuters) - Crescent Point Energy Corp-

* Crescent Point announces renewal of credit facilities

* Crescent Point Energy-‍has renewed its unsecured, covenant-based credit facilities totaling $3.6 billion, with a maturity date extension to June 10, 2020​

* Crescent Point Energy- at June 26, crescent point is estimated to have an unutilized credit capacity of about $1.5 billion with no material near-term debt maturities

* Crescent Point Energy Corp - under terms of syndicated unsecured credit facility, co maintains ability to increase credit capacity by up to $500 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

