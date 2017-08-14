BRIEF-Crescita Therapeutics announces amended loan agreement with Knight Therapeutics

2 分钟阅读
Aug 14 (Reuters) - Crescita Therapeutics Inc
* Crescita Therapeutics announces amended loan agreement with Knight Therapeutics
* Crescita Therapeutics Inc - under terms of amended loan agreement, Crescita will immediately repay $2.5 million of loan
* Crescita Therapeutics Inc - Knight has agreed to release letter of credit in exchange for a general security interest over all of Crescita's assets
* Crescita Therapeutics - has access to additional $6.0 million of cash that was previously restricted under terms of letter of credit - to fund operations
* Crescita Therapeutics - loan continues to bear interest at 9% per annum and matures on January 22, 2022
* Crescita agreed to make additional repayments such that principal amount of loan is reduced to $2.5 million by December 31, 2018