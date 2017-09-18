FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Crescita Therapeutics reports positive topline results of phase 2 clinical trial to treat plaque psoriasis
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月18日 / 中午11点56分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Crescita Therapeutics reports positive topline results of phase 2 clinical trial to treat plaque psoriasis

1 分钟阅读

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Crescita Therapeutics Inc

* Crescita Therapeutics reports positive topline results of phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of plaque psoriasis

* Crescita Therapeutics Inc - ‍trial demonstrated statistical significance in achievement of its primary endpoint​

* Crescita Therapeutics Inc - ‍no unanticipated safety signals were noted in the trial​

* Crescita - phase 2 results to be evaluated in anticipation of end-of-phase 2 meeting with U.S. FDA to discuss advancement to phase 3​

* Crescita Therapeutics Inc - ‍received positive topline results from a phase 2 clinical trial in patients with plaque psoriasis​

* Crescita Therapeutics - licensing revenues would be shared between co and partners; co’s share would reflect its contribution of patented formulations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below