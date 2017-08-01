FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 天前
BRIEF-Crestwood Equity Partners announces Q2 2017 financial and operating results
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月1日 / 上午10点38分 / 4 天前

BRIEF-Crestwood Equity Partners announces Q2 2017 financial and operating results

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Crestwood Equity Partners lp

* Crestwood announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results and increases full-year 2017 guidance

* Crestwood Equity Partners LP says Q2 2017 net income of $0.3 million, compared to a net loss of $37.1 million in Q2 2016

* Crestwood equity partners - increasing its earnings guidance for full-year 2017 by almost 5% and continues to be positioned to resume distribution growth in 2018

* Sees FY adjusted EBITDA of $380 million to $400 million

* Crestwood Equity Partners LP qtrly total revenues $850.3 million versus $601.9 million

* Sees FY distributable cash flow of $210 million to $230 million

* FY growth project capital spending and joint venture contributions unchanged in range of $225 million to $250 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below