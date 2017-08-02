FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 天前
BRIEF-Crew Energy announces Q2 2017 financial and operating results
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月2日 / 晚上9点38分 / 9 天前

BRIEF-Crew Energy announces Q2 2017 financial and operating results

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Crew Energy Inc

* Announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Crew energy inc qtrly ‍funds from operations $0.14 per fully diluted share​

* Crew energy inc - ‍guidance for 2017 remains unchanged with average production of 24,000 to 26,000 boe per day​

* Crew energy inc - ‍expect q3 production of 24,500 to 26,500 boe per day​

* Crew energy inc sees ‍q4 production of 29,500 to 31,500 boe per day​

* Crew energy inc qtrly daily ‍total production 20,468 boe/d versus 21,950​ boe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

