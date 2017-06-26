FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 个月前
BRIEF-CRH increases credit facility to $100 million
2017年6月26日

BRIEF-CRH increases credit facility to $100 million

路透新闻部

June 26 (Reuters) - CRH Medical Corp

* CRH increases credit facility to US$100 million to fund additional growth and retire crown debt

* CRH Medical Corp - announces that it has increased its credit facility with syndicate of lenders led by bank of nova scotia

* CRH Medical Corp - new credit facilities increase amount of available credit from us$55 million to us$100 million

* CRH Medical Corp - new credit facilities now consist of a us$75 million revolving credit facility and a us$25 million term facility

* CRH Medical Corp - new credit facilities also reduce interest rate and standby fees payable by CRH

* CRH Medical Corp - new credit facilities mature on June 26, 2020

* CRH Medical Corp - new term facility will be repaid in quarterly installments of 2.5% of initial principal amount, with a balloon payment due upon maturity

* CRH Medical Corp - new credit facilities will provide funds required to finance acquisitions expected to close the year

* CRH Medical - new credit facilities provide access to uncommitted accordion facility that would increase amount of revolving credit facilities available to co by $25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

