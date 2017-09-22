FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CRH Medical Corp expects Q3 total revenue of about US$22.7 mln​
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月22日 / 下午12点40分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-CRH Medical Corp expects Q3 total revenue of about US$22.7 mln​

1 分钟阅读

Sept 22 (Reuters) - CRH Medical Corp

* CRH Medical Corporation announces majority purchase of an anesthesia practice in North Carolina and provides an outlook for Q3 2017

* CRH Medical Corp - ‍ for q3 2017 total revenue is expected to be approximately us$22.7 million​

* CRH Medical Corp - ‍ outlook for Q3 2017 adjusted operating EBITDA attributable to shareholders is estimated to be approximately US$7.3 million​

* CRH Medical - Q3 ‍outlook reflects recent data implying commercial insurance patient cases will not increase as much as expected in Q3 2017 versus q2 2017​

* Q3 revenue view $23.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

