Oct 2 (Reuters) - Crispr Therapeutics Ag

* CRISPR Therapeutics announces promotion of Samarth Kulkarni, Ph.D. to chief executive officer

* CRISPR Therapeutics - ‍rodger Novak, co-founder and current CEO, is stepping down from his current role for personal reasons​

* CRISPR Therapeutics - Rodger Novak to continue to serve as member of co's board and as an officer of its Swiss parent company, CRISPR AG​