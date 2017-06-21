FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年6月21日 / 早上6点26分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Criteo appoints Siddharth Dabhade as general manager India

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 21 (Reuters) - Criteo Sa

* Appoints Siddharth Dabhade as general manager India Source text: [Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO), the performance marketing technology company, today officially announced the appointment of Siddharth Dabhade as General Manager India, to lead the growth of the company's fastest growing market. Siddharth will provide strategic direction and further accelerate the growth of Criteo's India business, with a portfolio of customers that currently includes Flipkart, Shopclues, ABO, Nykaa, Urban Ladder, MakeMyTrip, Yatra, GoiBibo and other leading e-commerce and online travel companies.]

Further company coverage:

