BRIEF-Criteo SA Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.39
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
2017年8月2日 / 上午11点21分 / 9 天内

BRIEF-Criteo SA Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.39

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Criteo SA

* Criteo reports strong results for the second quarter 2017

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.39

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 28 to 31 percent

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $227 million to $230 million

* Criteo SA qtrly revenue increased 33% (or 35% at constant currency) to $542 million

* Criteo SA sees Q3 2017 revenue ex-tac to be between $227 million and $230 million

* Criteo SA sees Q3 2017 adjusted EBITDA to be between $69 million and $72 million

* Criteo SA sees fiscal year 2017 adjusted EBITDA margin as a percentage of revenue ex-tac to increase between 0 basis points and 50 basis points Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

