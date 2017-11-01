BRIEF-Criteo SA Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.65

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Criteo SA

* Criteo reports strong results for the third quarter 2017 and increases adjusted EBITDA margin guidance for fiscal year 2017

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.65

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $260 million to $263 million

* Qtrly ‍revenue increased 33% (or 32% at constant currency(1)) to $564 million​

* Criteo SA - ‍expect q4 2017 adjusted ebitda to be between $106 million and $109 million​

* Criteo SA - ‍expect revenue ex-tac growth for fiscal year 2017 to be between 26% and 27% at constant currency​

* Criteo SA - ‍increasing guidance for adjusted EBITDA margin improvement for fiscal 2017 to between 100 basis points and 120 basis points​

* Criteo SA qtrly ‍revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs, or revenue ex-tac, grew 33% (or 32% at constant currency) to $234 million​

* Q3 revenue view $230.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $283.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $945.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: