March 8 (Reuters) - Crius Energy Trust:

* CRIUS ENERGY TRUST REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2017 RESULTS

* CRIUS ENERGY TRUST - ‍REVENUE OF $248.5 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF 45.0% FROM $171.4 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2016​