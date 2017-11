Nov 13 (Reuters) - Crius Energy Trust

* Crius Energy Trust reports third quarter 2017 results

* Crius Energy Trust - ‍Revenue of $269.9 million in Q3 of 2017, representing a 21.2% increase from $222.6 million in Q3 of 2016​

* Crius Energy Trust - ‍Adjusted EBITDA in Q3 of 2017 was $18.3 million, a decrease from $20.6 million reported in Q3 of 2016​