BRIEF-Crocs Inc. reports Q4 Loss Per Share $0.41

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Crocs Inc:

* CROCS, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.41

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $265 MILLION TO $275 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 6.2 PERCENT TO $199.1 MILLION

* ‍WHOLESALE AND E-COMMERCE BUSINESSES GREW AT DOUBLE-DIGIT RATES AND RETAIL BUSINESS DELIVERED POSITIVE COMPARABLE STORE SALES IN QUARTER​

* ‍BOARD RECENTLY INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION TO $500 MILLION​

* SEES Q1 2018‍ GROSS MARGIN TO BE APPROXIMATELY 49%​

* SEES 2018‍ REVENUES TO BE RELATIVELY FLAT TO PRIOR YEAR​

* CROCS - 2018 ‍REVENUES TO BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY ABOUT $60 MILLION COMPARED TO 2017 DUE TO IMPACT OF BUSINESS MODEL CHANGES & STORE CLOSURES​

* SEES 2018 ‍GROSS MARGIN TO BE UP APPROXIMATELY 70 TO 100 BASIS POINTS OVER 2017 GROSS MARGIN OF 50.5%​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.33, REVENUE VIEW $195.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S