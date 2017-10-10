BRIEF-Crombie announces agreement with Sears Canada at Avalon mall

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Crombie REIT announces agreement with Sears Canada Inc. at Avalon mall

* Says Crombie is currently in first year of redevelopment at Avalon mall & Phase I investment is estimated at $54.5 million

* Says for receiving $5 million lease surrender fee, Sears agreed to early termination of lease to vacate Avalon mall by Feb 28, 2018​

* Says ‍received court approval of a lease surrender agreement with Sears Canada Inc regarding store at Avalon mall​