Nov 15 (Reuters) - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

* Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍entered into agreement to issue $150 million aggregate principal amount series D notes maturing November 21, 2022​

* Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍the notes, which will be issued at par, will bear interest at a rate of 4.066 pct per annum​