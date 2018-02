Feb 26 (Reuters) - Cronos Group Inc:

* CRONOS GROUP - EXPECTS THAT ITS COMMON SHARES WILL BEGIN TRADING ON NASDAQ ON FEB 27, 2018 UNDER TRADING TICKER SYMBOL “CRON.”

* CRONOS GROUP INC - WILL RETAIN ITS LISTING ON TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE (“TSX-V”) UNDER SYMBOL “MJN.” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: