FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
BRIEF-Cross Country Healthcare reaffirms second quarter 2017 guidance
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月5日 / 晚上8点32分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Cross Country Healthcare reaffirms second quarter 2017 guidance

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 5 (Reuters) - Cross Country Healthcare Inc-

* Cross Country Healthcare completes acquisition of Advantage Rn & reaffirms second quarter 2017 guidance

* Cross Country Healthcare Inc sees q2 2017 revenue of $207 million - $212 million and expects revenue to be in middle of range

* Cross Country Healthcare Inc sees q2 2017 adjusted eps of $0.08 - $0.10 and now expects adjusted eps to be towards upper end of range

* Cross country healthcare inc - now expects q2 gross profit margin, adjusted ebitda to be towards upper end of respective ranges issued on May 3, 2017

* Q2 revenue view $209.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below