FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
16 小时前
BRIEF-Crossroads Systems says on August 13, filed voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11 - SEC filing
#半岛局势
#中美贸易
#路透精英汇
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
朝鲜地图透露向关岛附近水域发射导弹的详细计划
半岛局势
朝鲜地图透露向关岛附近水域发射导弹的详细计划
特朗普授权调查中国知识产权操作 游说团体吁谨慎行事
时事要闻
特朗普授权调查中国知识产权操作 游说团体吁谨慎行事
特朗普启动NAFTA重新谈判 料引起与汽车行业的矛盾
国际财经
特朗普启动NAFTA重新谈判 料引起与汽车行业的矛盾
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月14日 / 下午5点54分 / 16 小时前

BRIEF-Crossroads Systems says on August 13, filed voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11 - SEC filing

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Crossroads Systems Inc

* Crossroads Systems - on August 13, filed a voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11 of the united states bankruptcy code‍​ - sec filing

* Crossroads Systems Inc - ‍on August 11, 2017, company entered into a restructuring support agreement‍​

* Crossroads Systems - subject to approval by bankruptcy court, prepackaged plan of reorganization expected to be consummated in about 45 days

* Crossroads - ‍on Aug. 8, united states court of appeals for federal circuit notified co of denial of petitions for rehearing related ipr proceedings‍​ Source text - (bit.ly/2vxVakL) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below