BRIEF-Crosswinds Announces Agreement To Sell Monarch

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Crosswinds Holdings Inc:

* CROSSWINDS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL MONARCH

* CROSSWINDS HOLDINGS INC - DEAL ‍FOR AN AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE OF USD$12.3 MILLION​

* CROSSWINDS HOLDINGS INC - UNIT TO SELL INTERESTS IN MONARCH DELAWARE HOLDINGS TO JV PARTNER FOR $12.3 MILLION PAYABLE TO UNIT

* CROSSWINDS HOLDINGS INC - ‍CROSSWINDS, IN ITS CAPACITY AS A LIMITED PARTNER OF CIML, WIL RECEIVE ABOUT $10.5 MILLION OF TOTAL PROCEEDS​

* CROSSWINDS HOLDINGS INC - ‍CROSSWINDS INVESTOR MONARCH LP TO SELL ALL OF ITS INTERESTS IN MONARCH TO JV PARTNER, FEDERATED NATIONAL

* CROSSWINDS HOLDINGS-CROSSWINDS RE TO BE GRANTED RIGHT OF FIRST REFUSAL TO WRITE UPTO $10 MILLION ON REINSURANCE BUSINESS WITH FEDERATED NATIONAL, IN 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: