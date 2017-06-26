FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 个月前
BRIEF-Crosswinds Holdings says Salbro shareholders enter into acquisition agreement
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月26日 / 晚上8点43分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Crosswinds Holdings says Salbro shareholders enter into acquisition agreement

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 26 (Reuters) - Crosswinds Holdings Inc

* Salbro shareholders enter into acquisition agreement

* Crosswinds holdings - informed by shareholders of its investee, Salbro Bottle Inc. That they have entered into a definitive agreement with tricorbraun

* Crosswinds-Expects to fully monetize remaining investment in Salbro which consists of debentures and warrants exercisable into 7.5% of salbro enterprise after deal closes ​

* Crosswinds Holdings Inc - ‍definitive agreement with tricorbraun is for the acquisition of Salbro​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

