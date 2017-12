BRIEF-Crown Crafts Acquires Sassy-Branded Developmental Toy, Feeding And Baby Care Product Line Of Sassy 14, Llc

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Crown Crafts Inc:

* CROWN CRAFTS, INC. ENTERS INTO DEVELOPMENTAL TOY/FEEDING/BABY CARE CATEGORY WITH ACQUISITION OF SASSY®

* CROWN CRAFTS INC - ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE APPROXIMATELY $11 MILLION IN NET SALES ANNUALLY AND TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS

* CROWN CRAFTS INC - AT DEAL CLOSING CO PAID A PRELIMINARY PURCHASE PRICE OF $6.5 MILLION AND ASSUMED CERTAIN RELATED LIABILITIES

* CROWN CRAFTS INC - FINAL PURCHASE PRICE OF DEAL BE FUNDED FROM A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND & CO'S EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY