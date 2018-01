Jan 18 (Reuters) - Crown Holdings Inc:

* CROWN HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR NOTES

* CROWN HOLDINGS - ‍HAS PRICED ITS OFFERINGS OF EUR 500 MILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.875% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026​

* CROWN HOLDINGS - ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 335 MILLION 2.250% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2023

* CROWN HOLDINGS INC - ALSO PRICED ‍OFFERING OF $875 MILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.750% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: