Jan 16 (Reuters) - Crown Holdings Inc:

* CROWN HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES SENIOR NOTES OFFERINGS

* CROWN HOLDINGS - TO OFFER SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES OF EUR 600 MILLION DUE 2023 AND EUR 335 MILLION DUE 2026

* CROWN HOLDINGS INC - ‍ALSO INTENDS TO OFFER AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNTS OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES OF $750 MILLION DUE 2026 ISSUED BY UNITS​

* CROWN HOLDINGS - TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERINGS, WITH OTHER AVAILABLE FUNDS, TO PAY FOR OF SIGNODE INDUSTRIAL GROUP ACQUISITION, AMONG OTHERS