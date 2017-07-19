BRIEF-Crown Holdings reports Q2 earnings per share $0.94

2 分钟阅读
July 19 (Reuters) - Crown Holdings Inc
* Crown Holdings, Inc. reports second quarter 2017 results
* Sees Q3 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.35 to $1.45
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.12
* Q2 earnings per share $0.94
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.90 to $4.05
* Q2 sales $2.161 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.16 billion
* Crown Holdings Inc says various global growth projects remain on schedule
* Crown Holdings Inc - Beverage can growth projects on schedule
* Crown Holdings Inc - On track to commence commercial production on second beverage can line at danang, vietnam facility during Q3
* Crown - New beverage can plant in yangon, myanmar and a glass bottle facility in Chihuahua, Mexico are both scheduled for start-up in H1 2018
* Crown Holdings Inc says currently forecasts 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $450 million