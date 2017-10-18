BRIEF-Crown Holdings reports Q3 earnings $1.32/shr

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Crown Holdings Inc
* Crown Holdings, Inc. Reports third quarter 2017 results
* Sees Q4 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.75 to $0.80
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.41
* Q3 earnings per share $1.32
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 sales $2.468 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.4 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Crown Holdings Inc -currently forecasts 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $450 million
* Crown Holdings Inc - cash provided by operating activities is currently expected to be approximately $875 million for fy 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: