BRIEF-Crown Holdings Reports Q4 Loss Per Share $0.67

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Crown Holdings Inc:

* CROWN HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.79

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.67

* NET SALES IN Q4 INCREASED TO $2,168 MILLION COMPARED TO $1,923 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2016

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.79, REVENUE VIEW $2.02 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* COMPANY CURRENTLY EXPECTS A FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF APPROXIMATELY 26%

* EXCLUDING IMPACT OF SIGNODE ACQUISITION EXPECTS Q1 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM $0.75 TO $0.85 PER SHARE

* CROWN HOLDINGS - CURRENTLY EXPECTS FULL YEAR 2018 CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF ABOUT $925 MILLION, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $425 MILLION

* EXCLUDING IMPACT OF SIGNODE ACQUISITION EXPECTS FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM $4.30 TO $4.50 PER SHARE

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.85 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.46 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CROWN HOLDINGS - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE INCLUDES NON-CASH CHARGE OF $1.32PER SHARE FOR IMPACT OF U.S. TAX REFORM