Feb 27 (Reuters) - Cryptoglobal Corp:

* CRYPTOGLOBAL ANNOUNCES CAD$10 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* CRYPTOGLOBAL - AGENTS AGREED TO OFFER FOR SALE UP TO 8.3 MILLION SPECIAL WARRANTS OF CO ON A PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS AT $1.20/SPECIAL WARRANT​