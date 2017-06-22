FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Crystal Peak announces convertible loan agreement with EMR
2017年6月22日

BRIEF-Crystal Peak announces convertible loan agreement with EMR

June 22 (Reuters) - Crystal Peak Minerals Inc:

* Crystal Peak announces convertible loan agreement with EMR

* Crystal Peak Minerals Inc - ‍entered into a convertible loan agreement with emr capital investment​

* Crystal Peak Minerals Inc - ‍pursuant to aggrement EMR will lend Crystal Peak U.S.$12 million

* Crystal Peak Minerals Inc - ‍loan will mature in 18 months from date of issuance, and will bear interest at rate of 12pct, compounded quarterly​

* Crystal Peak Minerals- to use funds received from loan to fund continuing development program for its specialty fertilizer project on sevier playa​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

