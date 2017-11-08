FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CSI Compressco LP qtrly ‍net income per common unit $0.22​
焦点：中美堪称"奇迹"的巨额商业协议粉饰两国的失衡贸易
焦点：中美堪称"奇迹"的巨额商业协议粉饰两国的失衡贸易
中国10月通胀略超预期料年内持稳 货币政策仍中性侧重防风险
中国10月通胀略超预期料年内持稳 货币政策仍中性侧重防风险
焦点：韩国企业双十一促销忙 中韩关系缓和带来鼓舞
焦点：韩国企业双十一促销忙 中韩关系缓和带来鼓舞
2017年11月8日 / 下午12点50分 / 更新于 1 天前

1 分钟阅读

Nov 8 (Reuters) - CSI Compressco LP:

* CSI Compressco LP announces third quarter 2017 results and fourth quarter guidance

* Q3 revenue $71.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $76.9 million

* Says ‍backlog for equipment orders increased from $24 million in Q2-17 to $53.6 million in Q3-17​

* Says ‍total capital expenditure forecast for 2017 remains at $25 million to $30 million​

* Says ‍expect Q4 2017 net loss and adjusted EBITDA to be sequentially better than Q3​

* Says qtrly ‍net income per diluted common unit $0.22​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

