Sept 22 (Reuters) - Csra Inc

* CSRA says appeal of decision issued on Sept 15, by State of Maryland Department of Health will be brought before Maryland State Board of Contract Appeals (MSBCA)​

* CSRA Inc - ‍department denied CSC’s claims, and now purports to award $521 million to state for its counterclaim​

* CSRA Inc- decision relates to claims by Computer Sciences Corporation, and a state counterclaim