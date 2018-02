Feb 8 (Reuters) - CSW Industrials Inc:

* CSW INDUSTRIALS REPORTS FISCAL THIRD QUARTER 2018 RESULTS; ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC REPOSITIONING TO ENHANCE OPERATING RESULTS AND SIMPLIFY OPERATING STRUCTURE

* Q3 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.32 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.17 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q3 REVENUE $69 MILLION

* COMPANY ANNOUNCES COATINGS BUSINESS MOVED TO DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

* CONSOLIDATES OPERATIONS INTO TWO SEGMENTS CALLED INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS AND SPECIALTY CHEMICALS