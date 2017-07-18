FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 天内
BRIEF-CSX Corp announces Q2 earnings per share $0.55
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月18日 / 晚上8点12分 / 18 天内

BRIEF-CSX Corp announces Q2 earnings per share $0.55

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 18 (Reuters) - CSX Corp

* CSX Corporation announces second quarter earnings and increase in share repurchase program

* Q2 earnings per share $0.55

* Q2 revenue rose 8 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.64 excluding items

* Board authorized an additional $500 million for current share repurchase program, which now totals $1.5 billion

* CSX Corp - Is currently evaluating its cash deployment strategy with respect to capital structure and shareholder distributions

* CSX Corp - Adjusting for restructuring charges, CSX continues to expect a full-year operating ratio in mid-60s

* CSX Corp - ‍Incurred a $122 million restructuring charge in this year's Q2 results​

* CSX - Adjusting for restructuring charges, CSX continues to expect FY earnings per share growth of around 25 percent off 2016 reported base of $1.81

* CSX Corp - Adjusting for restructuring charges, csx continues to expect to drive a full-year operating ratio in mid-60s

* CSX Corp - ‍Adjusting for restructuring charges, CSX continues to expect to drive a full-year free cash flow before dividends of around $1.5 billion​

* CSX Corp - Revenue for Q2 increased 8 percent when compared to previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below