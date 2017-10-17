BRIEF-CSX Corp posts Q3 earnings of $0.51 per share

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Csx Corp

* CSX Corporation announces third quarter earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.51

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.51 excluding items

* Expects to deliver full-year operating ratio around high end of mid-60s, EPS growth of 20-25 percent off 2016-reported base of $1.81​

* Expects to deliver a full-year free cash flow before dividends of around $1.5 billion​

* Q3 revenue rose 1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)