Feb 12 (Reuters) - CT Real Estate Investment Trust :

* CT REIT ANNOUNCES STRONG FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2017 RESULTS

* QTRLY AFFO ‍$0.232 PER UNIT​

* QTRLY ‍FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER UNIT $0.283​

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE VIEW C$0.28 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S