BRIEF-CTI Biopharma announces european medicines agency validation of Pacritinib

July 13 (Reuters) - Cti Biopharma Corp

* CTI Biopharma announces european medicines agency validation of pacritinib marketing authorization application for patients with myelofibrosis who have thrombocytopenia

* Says if authorized, pacritinib would be granted a marketing license valid in all 28 eu member states