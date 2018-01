Jan 25 (Reuters) - CTI Biopharma Corp:

* CTI BIOPHARMA PROVIDES CORPORATE AND EUROPEAN REGULATORY UPDATE

* CTI BIOPHARMA - WAS GRANTED 3 MONTH EXTENSION TO SUBMIT ITS RESPONSE TO DAY 120 LIST OF QUESTIONS FOR HUMAN USE OF EMA, REGARD TO MAA FOR PACRITINIB

* CTI BIOPHARMA CORP - CO ANTICIPATES SUBMITTING ITS RESPONSE TO D120 LOQ IN MAY 2018

* CTI BIOPHARMA CORP - CO REINCORPORATED IN STATE OF DELAWARE, DELISTED FROM BORSA ITALIANA MTA EXCHANGE