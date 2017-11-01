BRIEF-Ctrip posts Q3 adj. earnings $0.41 per ADS ‍​

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Ctrip.Com International Ltd

* Ctrip reports unaudited third quarter of 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue RMB 7.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 7.67 billion

* Ctrip.Com International Ltd - ‍gross margin was 83 pct for Q3 of 2017, improving from 78 pct for same period of 2016​

* Ctrip.com International Ltd - ‍for Q4 of 2017, company expects net revenue growth to continue at a year-on-year rate of approximately 25-30 pct​

* Ctrip.Com International Ltd qtrly GAAP earnings per ADS​ $0.32

* Ctrip.Com International Ltd - qtrly non-GAAP earnings per ADS $0.41‍​