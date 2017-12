BRIEF-Ctrip's Invested Companies, Elong And Tongcheng Network, Announce Agreement To Merge

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Ctrip.Com International Ltd:

* CTRIP‘S INVESTED COMPANIES, ELONG AND TONGCHENG NETWORK, ANNOUNCE AGREEMENT TO MERGE

* CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL - E-DRAGON HOLDINGS AND TONGCHENG NETWORK ENTERED TRANSACTION DOCUMENTS IN CONNECTION WITH MERGER AS TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS​

* ‍CTRIP, ALONG WITH TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED , WILL BE MAJOR STRATEGIC SHAREHOLDERS OF TONGCHENG-ELONG​

* ‍JAMES LIANG, CTRIP‘S CO-FOUNDER AND EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WILL SERVE AS NEW COMPANY‘S CO-CHAIRMAN​

* HEPING MA, TONGCHENG CO-FOUNDER AND TONGCHENG NETWORK PRESIDENT AND HAO JIANG, ELONG CEO, WILL BE CO-CEOS OF NEW CO