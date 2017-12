Nov 29 (Reuters) - Cub Energy Inc:

* CUB ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES Q3 2017 FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS

* CUB ENERGY - PRODUCTION AVERAGED 936 BOE/D FOR QUARTER WHICH DECREASED 20% AS COMPARED TO 1,171 BOE/D IN COMPARATIVE 2016 QUARTER

* CUB ENERGY INC - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.00‍​

* CUB ENERGY INC - COMPANY EXPECTS KUB-GAS TO DRILL TWO WELLS IN 2018