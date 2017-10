BRIEF-CubeSmart reports Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.42

Oct 26 (Reuters) - CubeSmart

* CubeSmart reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.42

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $1.57 to $1.58

* CubeSmart - qtrly revenue $143.9 million versus $132.1 million

* CubeSmart - qtrly earnings per share $‍0.21​

* CubeSmart- ‍2017 fully diluted EPS allocated to common shareholders for 2017 is now expected to be between $0.73 and $0.74​

* CubeSmart - sees ‍4th quarter earnings per diluted share allocated to common shareholders $0.20 to $ 0.21​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: