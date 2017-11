BRIEF-Cubic posts Q4 earnings per share $0.49

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Cubic Corp

* Q4 earnings per share $0.49

* Sees FY 2018 sales $1.51 billion to $1.56 billion

* Cubic Corp - ‍ Fiscal 2018 adjusted EBITDA guidance $110 million to $135 million​

* Cubic Corp - ‍Total backlog of $3.104 billion as of September 30, 2017​

* Cubic Corp qtrly ‍sales $ 445.6 million versus $ 406.6 million ​

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $435.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 revenue view $1.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: [bit.ly/2zTUYiw] Further company coverage: