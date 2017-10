Oct 16 (Reuters) - CUI Global Inc

* CUI Global - Its unit, ‍orbital Gas Systems, has been notified that tariff issue between Italian Energy Authority, Snam Rete Gas has been resolved​

* CUI Global Inc says‍ socrate resumed deployment of initial 400-unit order for company’s GasPT solution as part of SRG’s re-metering project

* CUI Global Inc - ‍Expects installation to be completed by end of 2017​