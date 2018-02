BRIEF-Cummins Looking To Boost Capabilities For Developing Electrified Power Trains - Conf Call‍​

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Cummins Inc:

* CUMMINS SAYS INDUSTRY PRODUCTION FOR HEAVY-DUTY TRUCKS IN NORTH AMERICA IS PROJECTED TO BE 266,000 UNITS IN 2018, UP 20 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR - CONF CALL‍​

* CUMMINS EXPECTS MEDIUM-DUTY TRUCK MARKET TO BE 124,000 UNITS IN 2018 IN NORTH AMERICA, UP 5 PERCENT - CONF CALL‍​

* CUMMINS SAYS EXPECTS DOMESTIC REVENUES, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURES, IN CHINA TO DECREASE BY 5 PERCENT IN 2018 - CONF CALL‍​

* CUMMINS SAYS CURRENTLY PROJECT A 15 PERCENT DECLINE IN HEAVY AND MEDIUM-DUTY TRUCK PRODUCTION IN CHINA AND A FLAT LIGHT-DUTY TRUCK MARKET - CONF CALL‍​

* CUMMINS SAYS PROJECTS 8 PERCENT GROWTH IN OFF-HIGHWAY MARKETS IN CHINA IN 2018 - CONF CALL‍​

* CUMMINS SAYS EXPECTS TOTAL REVENUES, EXCLUDING JOINT VENTURES, IN INDIA TO INCREASE BY 15-20 PERCENT, MAINLY DUE TO STRONGER TRUCK DEMAND - CONF CALL‍​

* CUMMINS EXPECTS TRUCK PRODUCTION TO BE FLAT IN BRAZIL IN 2018, WITH SOME UNCERTAINTY ABOUT THE PACE OF ECONOMIC RECOVERY - CONF CALL‍​

* CUMMINS EXPECTS GLOBAL HIGH-HORSEPOWER ENGINE SHIPMENTS TO BE UP 5-10 IN 2018 DUE TO FURTHER IMPROVEMENT IN ORDERS FROM MINING CUSTOMERS - CONF CALL‍​

* CUMMINS SAYS, SINCE IT IS STRONG IN INTERNAL COMBUSTION ENGINES, IT NEEDS TO ADD CAPABILITIES THAT HELP ELECTRIFY POWER TRAINS - CONF CALL‍​

* CUMMINS SAYS CONTINUES TO PLAN TO INVEST ABOUT $500 MILLION OVER THE NEXT THREE YEARS AS PART OF ITS STRATEGY TO DEVELOP AN ELECTRIFIED POWER TRAIN PRODUCT LINE - CONF CALL‍​

* CUMMINS SEES $60 MILLION TO $80 MILLION IN INVESTMENT RELATED TO ELECTRIFICATION IN 2018 - CONF CALL